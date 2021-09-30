WATCH: Nassar, Anderson survivors support bills for university accountability, statute of limitations

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — Two weeks ago, four accomplished United States athletes pleaded for justice by sharing their heartbreaking stories of abuse at the hands of former plead U.S. Olympic team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Today, their attorney and one of Michigan’s most well known athletes are asking the Michigan legislature to pass Bipartisan House Bills 4306 and 4307 inspired by survivors who were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. the Michigan House of Representatives Oversight Committee will listen to the testimony’s by survivors of Larry Nassar and Robert Anderson in support of HB 4306 and HB 4037 at the Anderson House Office Building Room 326.

Olympic gold medalist and Michigan native Jordyn Wieber is a Nassar survivor.

“Working together we were able to convince Congress to enact new laws to protect Olympic athletes from predators like Larry Nassar,” Wieber said in a statement. “Now we are asking the Michigan state legislature to do its part on behalf of all Michigan victims of criminal sexual abuse by doctors.”

Like reforms enacted in 2018 to help victims sexually abused by former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, advocates say these bills pursue justice against university employees accused of sexual assault and make universities responsible for their failure to prevent the sexual assault.

HB 4306 (Whitset) extends the statute of limitations for victims of criminal sexual conduct, including opening a one-year retroactive window to commence a civil action for victims of criminal sexual conduct under the guise of medical treatment.

HB 4307 (Berman) limits a university’s ability to claim legal immunity when the criminal sexual conduct occurred under the guise of medical care and the school knew or should have known but failed to act to stop future instances of criminal sexual conduct.