ON CAMERA: Gov. Whitmer talks with 6 News about COVID-19 surge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was inspecting the Lowell Road Bridge over I-69 in Clinton County Wednesday morning, she also took a moment to speak with the media, and answer questions about COVID-19.

When asked by 6 News whether the state would walk back eased pandemic restrictions, the governor said she and experts believe “Michigan doesn’t have a policy problem, its got a compliance problem”.

Her remarks come on the same day, health officials reported another 8,015 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths related to the virus.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 707,463 and 16,297 deaths.

This morning, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Michigan now has the poorest coronavirus metrics in the nation, ranking no. 1 among states for number of cases, case rate, hospitalizations and ICU utilization.

The state’s case rate has been on the rise for six weeks and has increased 375% since the Feb. 19 low. The rate jumped about 50% in the last week alone. The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is 16.5%, more than five times the 3% threshold that public health officials look for to show the spread of the virus is controlled.

People age 20-39 are seeing the highest rates, though the 10-19 age range is also seeing an all-time high. The rates are lower among those older than 70, who are more likely to be vaccinated.

