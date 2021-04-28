ON CAMERA: Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies save life of Inmate

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– After 20 minutes of CPR, an Ingham County Jail inmate regained consciousness and is recovering at a local hospital Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies discovered an inmate experiencing a medical emergency while alone in his cell shortly before 5 a.m.. When Deputies found the 27-year-old man, he was unresponsive and not breathing.

According to officials, deputies quickly began lifesaving efforts including CPR, and connecting an electronic defibrillator while awaiting Emergency Medical Services.

The man is reported to be in good condition, an investigation into the cause of the medical emergency is ongoing. The man was arrested on a parole violation and processed into the Ingham County Jail shortly before 9:00 p.m. the night before.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.