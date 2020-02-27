One 64-year-old woman dead after head-on collision in Ionia County

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Ionia County Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Judith McCausey Nye. She was 64 years old and lived in Portland.

Ionia County Sheriff Deputies responded to the two-car crash located on E. David Highway between Kelsey Highway and 40 Acre Town Road in Orange Township at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 26.

The investigators at the scene determined a Chrysler Minivan driven by a 42-year-old woman lost control on the snowy roadway and crossed the centerline.

The minivan collided with an Oldsmobile Aurora heading westbound. The driver of the westbound vehicle was a 64-year-old Portland man who had been driving McCausey Nye.

After the collision, all people had to be removed from their cars by the Berlin-Orange Fire Department.

McCausey Nye was transported to Sparrow Main in Lansing, but died shortly after arriving on Feb. 26

The two other drivers were transported by Life EMS to the Sparrow Ionia Hospital.

The names of the other two drivers of the vehicles are not being released at this time as the Ionia County Sherrif’s Office continues to investigate.

Right now, speed and weather conditions are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.