LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 5:30 a.m. this morning, Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound US 127 near Page Avenue, leaving one dead.

Initial investigation shows that one vehicle was travelling south on US 127, crossing the median and hitting a northbound vehicle head-on.

Details regarding the individuals involved have not yet been released.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.