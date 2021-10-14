One dead after car crash in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a car crash that has left one man dead.

Officials say that the crash occurred around noon yesterday, on Eastbound I-69 near the State Road overpass in Shiawassee Township.

A Chevy Truck, driven by the 41-year-old Flint man, ran into the rear of a semi-tractor trailer that was legally parked on a road shoulder.

The man was pronounced dead at the accident site.

The reason the man was driving on the shoulder is unknown.

