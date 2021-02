MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — One person died in a car crash at 1:37 a.m. Saturday on Jolly Rd. when the driver lost control and left the road and hit a tree, Meridian Township Police say.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The person is not being named at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800

<<<More information will be added to this story as it comes in.