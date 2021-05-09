One dead after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS)– Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo on Saturday night.

According to WOODTV8, The Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety reported the shooting around 10:00 P.M. on East Cork Street near South Sprinkle Road.

WOODTV8 reports when officers arrived at the scene they found a 23-year-old man who was shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and later on died from the injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.