One dead in Clinton County house fire

The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal home fire Sunday evening in Clinton County.

The St. Johns Fire Department answered a call of a house burning just after 7:00 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hall Road in Greenbush Township.

When they arrived the house was fully engulfed and firefighters were unable to get inside.

They called for assistance from Ovid Fire and Elsie Fire and the three departments fought the fire for four hours before it was put out.

At that time a person, believed to be the homeowner, was found inside the house.

No names have been released while the investigation by St Johns Fire Department with assistance from the State Fire Marshalls Office continues.