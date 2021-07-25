One dead, others injured in four-car crash in Jackson

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State Police are investigating an accident that

occurred Saturday evening, July 24, 2021. Officials received calls about a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 around 8 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle was westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck four vehicles, including the vehicle being driven by the deceased subject.

Lifesaving efforts performed by first responders were unsuccessful and the subject

was pronounced dead on the scene. Several other persons involved in the collision were

transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for various levels of treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver that died has not yet been released.