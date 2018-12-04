Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) - Fire officials are still investigating the cause of an apartment complex fire in Delta Township.

It broke out at 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.

According to the Delta Township Fire Chief, crews from his unit and the Lansing Fire Department responded to a fire at the Devonshire Apartments on Canal Street.

It took crews several hours to fully extinguish the fire.

The fire chief also says no one was hurt but 12 apartments will need to remain vacant due to damage.

6 News is working to find out how many people will be affected by the fire.

The search for a cause is continuing and this story will be updated when more information is available.