One found dead in DeWitt Township house fire

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A person is dead, following a fire yesterday in DeWitt Township.

According to township officials, the fire started around 4:30 a.m. on Brook Road near State road.

The first responders on the scene were notified someone was possibly inside, but due to active explosions happening in the fire, they were not able to reach them in time. That person was later found dead.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and it remains under investigation.

