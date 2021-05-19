One hospitalized after police respond to shooting in Lansing







LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Bensch Street in Lansing.

Police told 6 News they responded to a shooting, and one person is currently at a local hospital, they would not confirm if anyone was shot. They were transported there by ambulance.

The 6 News team on scene says multiple police cars were at a home, and crime tape was put up around the house.

Neighbors tell us shortly after police arrived someone was taken away in handcuffs.

Officials say at this time there is no threat to the public.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.