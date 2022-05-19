TYRONE TOWNSHIP. Mich. (WLNS) — A Saginaw resident was taken to the hospital after being seriously hurt in a single-car rollover crash Wednesday.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were sent out to the rollover crash on US-23 north, south of White Lake Road in Tyrone Township.

Officials say a 2006 Jeep Commander was going north in the left lane on US-23. Deputies say the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions.

According to the driver, a semi-truck next to her shifted in its lane and she turned to the left a little. The driver said she then lost control and spun out on the roadway. She continued off the roadway and through the median, slamming into the cable barrier separating south US-23 from north.

The Jeep Commander then turned over and came to stop on its tires in the median.

The inside lane of US-23 north was shutdown for about two and a half hours for investigation, and to clear out the roadway.

There were three people in the car, and the person that was seriously injured was in the backseat and not wearing a seatbelt.

Both the 25-year-old driver and the 30-year-old front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts and had minor injuries in the crash. The driver and passenger were treated by EMS but refused to be transported.

The Livingston County Major Crash Team is still investigating the crash.

Deputies were helped out by the Livingston County Ambulance, Fenton Fire Department, and Michigan Department of Transportation.