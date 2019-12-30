One injured and arrested on 2 charges after crashing into Jackson church

One person has been injured and arrested under two charges after crashing into a church in Jackson County Sunday evening.

The investigation found a vehicle traveling south on Cooper St. left the roadway and struck the Zion United Methodist Church in Rives Township.

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to the single vehicle crash at 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Cooper Rd. and Zion Rd.

The driver of the crash sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital for observation.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving without an operator’s license.