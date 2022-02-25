SUPERIOR TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 3:43 PM on February 24, a snowmobile accident occurred on Trail #8 near Flatfoot Rd.

The group of 11 snowmobiles was traveling on Trail #8 when the lead sled ran out of gas and had stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was a 30-year-old man from Indiana. The second snowmobile couldn’t stop and attempted to go around snowmobile #1, hitting the side of it and throwing its driver off. The third snowmobile was also unable to stop and ran over the driver from the lead snowmobile.

The driver sustained serious injuries and the group responded to the injuries and used a belt as a tourniquet to help stop bleeding which is believed to have saved the driver. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and says alcohol was not a factor. They do remind snowmobilers to ride at a rate of speed that is possible to stop from before hitting the sleds in front of them. Do not ride so close to another sled that you’re in the cloud of snow dust that may be thrown from the back of it.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they have had multiple reports from Groomer operators reporting close calls with snowmobiles almost running into their groomers.

Bay Mills Emergency Connection (EMS), Superior fire, DNR, and Central dispatch all assisted.