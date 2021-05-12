One killed after car hits tree in Ingham County

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— The Ingham County Sheriff’s office is looking for witnesses of crash that killed a 60-year-old Williamston woman.

According to officials, deputies responded to the intersections of Noble and Almond Roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday, to reports of a car striking a tree.

Deputies believe a 70-year old man also of Williamston lost control causing him to go off the road. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His passenger Linda Lou Cornell was also taken to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

The crash remains under investigation.

