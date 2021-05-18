One killed after crashing into tree in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A 26-year-old is dead following a crash in Grass Lake Township Monday night.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver and only person in the car was traveling southbound on Willis Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and flipped over. The driver was pronounced on the scene.

Police say the 26-year-old was wearing a seatbelt, and it’s not known if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police are not identifying the driver at this time.

Jackson Community Ambulance Service, Lansing/Mason Ambulance paramedics, and Grass Lake Township Fire Department all helped Michigan State Police respond to the crash.

<<<This story is developing, and will be updated based on information availability.