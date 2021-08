INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is dead following a crash early Tuesday morning.

Only one car was involved in the crash and was found well off the roadway.

According to police, it happened north of Leslie on Southbound US 127 around 5 a.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. crews were still on scene investigating , and have not yet said what they think caused the crash.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.