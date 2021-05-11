One killed in Eaton County crash involving tractor

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is dead following a crash involving a tractor in Eaton County on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 41-year-old Brandon Harmon of Vermontville died after he for an unknown reason crossed the center line while traveling Northbound on Vermontville Highway and struck a floater tractor traveling southbound near Ionia Road.

When deputies got on the scene, they found Harmon pinned inside the vehicle, he was pronounced dead by Eaton Area EMS who arrived a short time later.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured during the crash, and was cooperative with investigators.

Deputies are still looking into the cause of the crash, but do not believe alcohol is a factor at this time.