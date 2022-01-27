One man dead after crash into tree in DeWitt Township

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police are investigating an accident that left one man dead.

Around 10:00 a.m. this morning, police arrived at Clark Rd. to investigate an accident and entrapment.

Officers saw a 2000 GMC Yukon that had struck a tree head-on. The driver, who was alone, was dead when police got there.

Initial investigation indicates that the Yukon was heading east on Clark Rd., before heading off of the road, rolling through a ditch, and hitting a tree.

No other vehicles were involved, and officials do not believe that speed or alcohol were not part of the incident.

The driver was identified as 70-year-old William Burns of Bath Township.