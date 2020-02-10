One man is dead after a snowmobiling crash in Montcalm County

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is dead after a snowmobiling crash on Duck Lake Saturday night around 9 p.m.

Police told our sister station, WOOD-TV, that the man was driving across the ice on Duck Lake when he crashed along the shoreline of an island on the west side of the lake.

Police pronounced a 24-year-old man from Crystal Township dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police have not released the name of the driver and are still investigating.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources have a list of safety recommendations if you do plan to head out snowmobiling this winter