One man shot in yard in Lansing, Police say injuries not life-threatening

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– One person was shot in the 3800 block of Kendalwood Dr. in Lansing this afternoon, Lansing Police tell 6 News.

As of right now, the injuries are non-life threatening and there is no threat to the public.

Police are looking at a house that has bullet holes in the door. A neighbor told 6 News that this is usually a quiet neighborhood and initially they thought it could be a firework.

The grandmother of the shooting victim told 6 News her 20-year-old grandson was shot in the foot.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.

