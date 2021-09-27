One person dead after crash into a township hall yard in Jackson County

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — In the early hours of the morning on Thursday, Sept. 24, one person died after their car crossed the centerline, went off the road and crashed into the yard of Henrietta Township Hall and someone’s home.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post found the car more than 50 feet off the roadway and the driver had been ejected out of the car.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bunkerhill Road and Kennedy Road. The car was heading north on Bunkerhill road when the crash happened, MSP says.

The victim is not being named at this time by MSP and the investigation is ongoing.

They have also not shared any pictures of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call the MSP Jackson Post.