One person dead after Owosso house fire

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — One person has died after a house fire in Owosso.

The Shiawassee Central Dispatch reported a structure fire Friday at 6:00 A.M.

It was reported that the homeowner would have a hard time exiting the residence.

An Owosso Police Officer was the first to arrive on the scene and reported the house was fully engulfed by the flames.

Members of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Offie arrived on the scene.

The officers on the scene were unable to enter the residence to assist the homeowner because of the flames.

The body of the resident was located on the scene.

The Shiawassee County Sherrif’s Office has not released the name of the victim because his identity has not been verified yet.