One person is in custody after FBI serves warrants at a home

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One person is in custody after the FBI and East Lansing police converged on a home Thursday afternoon.

It happened sometime before 6:00 on the 3900 block of Halter Lane. That’s on the far north side of East Lansing, next to The Falcon Golf Course.

Police were seen removing objects from the home.

The FBI has confirmed for 6 News that warrants were served and one person was taken into custody. That person will appear before a judge in the Western District of Michigan tomorrow.

The warrants were sealed, so no further details about the case are known at this time.