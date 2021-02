LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a shooting shortly before 12:00 p.m. today in South Lansing on 711 Lincoln Ave. police on the scene told 6 News.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital, police said. Family members on the scene said it was over a custody battle, but didn’t want to talk on camera.

<<<This story is ongoing and information will be added as it comes in.