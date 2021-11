LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Witnesses tell 6 News that one person was shot just before 12:00 p.m. in the 4200 block of west Jolly Rd. in Lansing.

The incident happened at the Kensington Meadows Trailer Park and there is police tape up on the scene.

Police have not spoken with 6 News yet but there are at least three Lansing Police Department cars on the scene.

Stay with 6 News as we wait to learn more about this developing situation.