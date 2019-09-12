One person with severe burn injuries after Holt house explosion

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)– Fire officials say one man is at Sparrow Hospital with severe burn injuries after a house explosion in Holt.

Fire crews were called out to the 1500 block of Jacqueline Dr. around 11:25 p.m.

Crews found one man laying outside on his lawn with burns to his upper body.

Neighbors say they could hear the explosion down the street.

The man was the only one at the house at the time according to fire officials.

Neighboring houses did experience heat and smoke damage.

Crews are still investigating how the fire started. Stay with 6 News, we’ll keep you updates as details develop.