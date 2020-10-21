One-quarter of all Ionia County COVID-19 cases occurred in October

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One-quarter of all local cases of COVID-19 in Ionia County documented since March occurred this month, the Ionia County Intermediate School District reported.

Health officials said the rise in cases is due to a lack of safe practices, mainly, proper social distancing and mask wearing in social settings and community gatherings.

If local cases continue to trend upwards, County Health Departmetns warn schools may be forced to implement additional restrictions to prevent continued infections.

These restrictions may include cancellation, or other mitigation efforts, of extracurricular activities, like athletics, band, choir and drama.

The superintendent said these shifts to remote instruction models could occur rapidly and without advance notice.

>> The full letter is pasted below.