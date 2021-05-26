One seriously hurt in Williamston crash involving moped

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Williamston they’re investigating a crash involving a moped, that left a 46-year-old man fighting for his life at a local hospital.

According to officers, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, multiple people reported a man driving recklessly on West Grand River Avenue.

An officer responding to the call then passed the driver, turned around to follow him, and in turn watched him crash into the man riding the moped. Police say while the man received life-threatening injuries, he was stable at last check.

Police say it’s possible the 77-year-old driver was under the influence, and they’re still investigating.

Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Williamston Police

Department at 517-655-4222.