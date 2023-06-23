LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Saturday marks one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the last 12 months have brought many legal battles and a heated election with abortion access at the center.

Pro-life advocates say they want to change public opinion on the procedure, while many lawmakers and pro-choice activists say barriers still remain for women who want to have a choice.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade created shockwaves in Washington, creating a mix of anger and celebration.

For Right to Life Michigan, it was a milestone for the movement.

“At the time it was a little surreal,” said Genevive Marnon with Right to Life.

For some democratic lawmakers, there was confusion from voters.

“Our primary concern was that people had accurate date information.” State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky.

The decision opened court battles on the state’s 1931 abortion ban and a fierce campaign on whether to protect abortion in the state constitution.

In November, the amendment passed as the State House, Senate and governor’s seat went to Democrats.

Pohutsky said while the abortion ban was repealed this year, there are still restrictions. She said there are places where it’s hard or impossible to access an abortion clinic, and wait times for the procedure are becoming a heavy burden.

“You’re going to have to travel several hundred miles to get care, making that a two-day process instead of a one-day process when we already know it’s part of any medical provider’s duty to make sure a person understands everything about any procedure,” she said.

Marnon said the movement is regrouping to mobilize younger voters and sway public opinion, through social media and tv campaigns.

“We want to show women and empower women to make the choice for life. We are going to help people, women, families to choose life,” she said.

Both Pohutsky and Marnon see the fight ongoing, as abortion access is splintered around the country.