The Muscular Dystrophy Association and comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, have joined together to re-launch the MDA Telethon online.

In past years, WLNS partnered with MDA to bring the telethon to you and we’re doing it again.

Only this year, it will be online only.

It starts at 8:00 p.m. this Saturday.

You will be able to see it live on our website and 6 News app.