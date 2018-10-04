Online voter registration bills near final OK in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan residents could register to vote online under bills nearing Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.
The House approved the legislation unanimously Wednesday. The measures previously passed the Senate and are expected to receive final procedural votes later this year.
Under the proposed laws, Michigan would develop an interface so voter registration applications could be submitted on the secretary of state's website. The system would be off limits to people without a valid driver's license or state identification card or those who submit a change of address within the previous 10 days.
People wishing to register to vote now must complete a form by hand and mail or deliver it to their local clerk.
About 95 percent of Michigan's voting-age population is registered to vote.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem
- Detroit officer collapses at scene of robbery investigation
- Weather Wednesday: The science behind the changing leaves
- This Morning: Breaking the domestic abuse cycle
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem
Roughly three-quarters of 15- to 26-year-olds say that online bullying and abuse is a serious...Read More »
-
Detroit officer collapses at scene of robbery investigation
Authorities say a Detroit police officer collapsed at the scene of shooting and stabbing...Read More »
-
Weather Wednesday: The science behind the changing leaves
Depending on what the summer climate was like, it can have an influence on the fall foliage we...Read More »