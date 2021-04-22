“Operation Slow Down” underway at Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department said based on concerns from residents, they are now going to be really focusing on enforcing traffic laws.

Operation Slow Down, a program designed to reduce speeding and reckless driving behaviors on Lansing streets, is underway.

Here’s how LPD said it works:

Traffic calming is the process of physically altering the roadway, such as by installing speed humps or raised crosswalks, in order to force drivers to be more compliant with area speed limits.

The purpose of traffic calming is to:

Increase livability in neighborhoods

Reduce vehicular travel speeds

Reduce/eliminate “cut-through” traffic

Improve neighborhood and pedestrian safety

Utilize a neighborhood-wide approach

Current Traffic Calming Areas

Currently, there are 35 traffic calming areas in the City of Lansing. Generally, the City can evaluate up to three areas per year.

Stop Signs vs. Traffic Calming

Many people wonder why stop signs cannot just be implemented to reduce speeding in areas, but stop signs must be warranted and are based on volume (the amount of traffic on the street) and accidents, not travel speed. Furthermore, in many residential intersections, stop signs are not warranted, making them ineffective.

Traffic Calming Process

The process of traffic calming begins with collecting data such as traffic volumes (vehicles per day), traffic speeds (85th percentile), existing traffic control, street widths, parking regulations (“no parking,” “one-hour parking,” etc.), fire routes and accident data.



Traffic Management Techniques

Prior to implementation of traffic calming, temporary measures can be taken such as police enforcement. Depending on the severity of the issue, residents can request enforcement in their area, however, this is again a temporary service. Another way that temporary traffic calming is implemented is through mobile traffic monitors; these are the electronic machines that reflect the speed limit of cars as they drive passed it.