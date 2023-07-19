LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It is now easier to sign up as an organ donor in Michigan.

The option to join the organ donor registry will now appear every year on Michigan state tax forms.

State tax forms residents receive next year will include an instructional booklet on organ donation, and the form itself will have a space to be filled in order to become an organ donor.

Advocates for organ donation say there are thousands of people in Michigan waiting for organ and tissue donations, and having a simple way to sign up every year will help get more people on the registry.

For more information about organ donation, including how to sign up, visit Michigan.gov.