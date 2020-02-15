Organization looks to make a soleful impact

Today hundreds of people from shelters across Lansing came together at Christ Community Church for a warm meal, new clothes, and a haircut. It was all put on by Footprints of Michigan, an organization looking to make a soleful impact in the community by making sure everyone has a pair of shoes.​ For the founder, the goal is simple.

“To help people out you know that’s what it’s about. A lot of people care about material things, and there are so many people that don’t have the things that normal people could have on a daily basis, so it’s just to give back love, and to show them that there are people out there that care,” said Founder and Executive Director at Footprints of Michigan, Geronimo Larma.

Geronimo was born in raised in Lansing, and has seen first hand the problems many people face including overcrowded shelters.

“There’s not enough affordable housing for people to live on and that’s what usually put them on the street because most people are one pay check away from being homeless,” said Larma.

Today all those worries were put on hold as more than fifteen volunteers were on hand to help spread the love. For volunteers like Corrie Groth, her favorite part came from making valentines day cards with the kids who came.

“It’s exciting because it’s something special that you know a lot of families might do at home, but when you don’t have a home to do it in, it’s just pretty neat to see them find a place to be able to celebrate,” said Board Member, and Volunteer at Footprints of Michigan, Corrie Groth.

Geronimo hopes that people leave today taking heart in the fact that they are not alone.

“That they go away full, and just showing that there are people out there who care, and love them,” said Larma.

For those that came it’s clear that a group that focuses on clothing is making a soleful impact far greater than a pair of shoes.

“You don’t know what you are doing for me and these people,” said one visitor. ​ If you are interested in giving back or volunteering there is a link below.

https://www.footprintsofmichigan.org/volunteers

