Organization turns to virtual mentoring during quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Community organization that serve children must find new ways to keep in touch during Michigan’s stay-home order.

More than 70 young men in the capital city have a village of elders to guide them, through Turning Point of Lansing.

“We offer what we think is a meaningful relationship for young men who need male relationships in their lives,” Lynn says, “as well as we help parents. We have a parent mentoring program as well.”

The in-person meetings stopped with COVID-19 and the governor’s stay home order. Chairperson and elder Wayne Lynn says cutting contact with the students completely was simply not an option.

“We know a lot of our young men are pretty savvy on social media. So we fell in love with a couple of applications, one of which is Zoom.”

By using apps like Zoom and Tik Tok to engage their mentees, Lynn says they’ve been able to meet virtually more often than they did before the quarantine. It’s hard to replace the benefits of a face-to-face connection, but Lynn says reaching out through video chat or even by phone is still better than doing nothing at all.

So far, the families they serve like the changes.

“Parents have really been Zooming in, no pun intended,” Lynn says, “but they’ve really been coming together. And I think that parents and students have really appreciated us continuing to do our programming.”

Though temporary the virtual meetings are a way to keep the village together until the quarantine ends.