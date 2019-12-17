Organizations aiming to build tiny houses for homeless

Tiny homes could be the answer to a big issue here in Mid-Michigan.
Last year, there were 65,000 people across the state homeless.
“There are people that freeze to death, because they don’t have a place to stay.” said Eric Hufnagel, Executive Director.
The homeless epidemic has been a problem for decades.
Even though the number of people affected has decreased in recent years, it’s still a huge problem.
Eric Hufnagel, from the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness.
Says the main reason is a lack of affordable housing.
“We find that time and time again, communities are really strained. There isn’t a community in the state of Michigan who has an adequate supply of housing stock that is affordable housing.” Hufnagel added.
A Lansing church and an organization called “The Poor People’s Campaign” are working on a solution.
“This is exactly what I have been wanting to do for a long time.” said Pastor Jon Phol.
The groups gathered today to talk about a new idea, building Tiny Homes for homeless.
“Were looking at going a step further, empowering people. So they can have equity and borrow against a piece of property. So they can have more stability in their life.” Phol added.
Hufnagel tells me a lot of different organizations in our area have tried and failed.
But Pastor Jon says he is not worried.
“Were working with community folks that knows the way around the politics of the city, that can help overcome those hurdles.” said Phol.
Hufnagel believes Tiny Homes could help, but they would have some limitations.
“If you have a 400 hundred sq ft house. If that is the definition, you’re looking at for a tiny house in that square footage. You’re not going to be able to have a family, living in a house like that. It might be difficult for a couple for a house.” Hufnagel added.
