LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The overturning of Roe v. Wade created a checkerboard of states with different types of abortion laws.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan has multiple clinics that offer services in abortion care and other reproductive health assistance.

Last year, a court blocked the state’s 1931 abortion ban while clinics kept seeing patients.

In November, an amendment was passed to enshrine abortion and reproductive care into the state’s constitution.

A spokesperson with Planned Parenthood of Michigan says their doctors have been seeing three times the number of out-of-state patients since the overturning of Roe.

She said that has led to longer wait times for services, so the group is looking to expand its clinics, with some patients coming from as far south as Kentucky.

One patient recently had an organ transplant and was told by doctors that her pregnancy could lead to the organ being rejected, putting her at risk.

“And even though Kentucky technically has an exception, for the life of the pregnant person they didn’t think that would qualify. So, she had to travel all the way to Michigan to access care. So these are the stories we are hearing from out-of-state patients who are facing sometimes life-devastating consequences and the delays in care only exacerbate that,” said Ashlea Phenicie, spokesperson with Planned Parenthood Michigan.

On the flip side, abortion opponents like Right to Life Michigan say they have been pushing back on abortion by bolstering the resources offered at their centers.