Outdoor capacity limit lifted, and indoor capacity increased to 50%

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning today several statewide health restrictions put in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are no longer in effect.

That includes increased outdoor capacity limits, capacity limits within residential gatherings, and capacity limits indoors.

More specifically under new orders, Capacity limits on all outdoor capacity limits have been lifted for outdoor events, and there are no limits on residential gatherings.

As for indoor establishments like restaurants, the capacity limit will be increased to 50%.

However social gatherings will be regulated by venues. For example, capacity limits for indoor weddings will be decided by the establishment where the event is hosted.

The six-person has also been removed. Face Masks are still required for non-vaccinated people indoors.

On July 1st, all other health orders will be lifted.