Outdoor gatherings restricted to no more than 25 people in some parts of East Lansing

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting immediately, no more than 25 people can gather outdoors in parts of East Lansing, including the downtown area.

That’s according to a new emergency order issued today by Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

The restricted area reaches from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive and is bounded by Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east, including properties adjacent to those streets.

County and city officials identified the area based on the frequency of noise ordinance violations historically occurring in the area due to large house parties.

“Large social gatherings can easily become super-spreading events and fuel the coronavirus pandemic,” said Vail. “Over the summer, we have seen this happen across the state and even here in our community. We must do everything we can to prevent another large, local outbreak. I urge everyone: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick— please help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Outdoor gathering sizes are restricted to 100 people or less in the region under Executive Order 2020-160, but local officials felt more stringent measures were necessary.

Emergency Order Ingham 2020-15 is one of many local orders recently issued to prepare for the return of Michigan State University students to East Lansing.

Most recently, East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared a new City State of Emergency and released a new order requiring that masks be worn in all outdoor public spaces.

Exemptions

Schools, childcare organizations, community centers, places of religious worship, farmers markets, and parks within the restricted area are exempt from the emergency order, but must continue to comply with the 100-person outdoor limit.

For indoor gatherings, the limit is no more than ten people per executive order. All gatherings, indoors and out, must be designed to ensure that people from different households maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Restaurants are classified differently than social gatherings and are not included in the emergency order.

State law provides Vail with the authority to issue orders to protect the public health under Section 2453 of the Public Health Code (MCL 333.2453). Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months and/or a fine of up to $200.

Young people are not immune to COVID-19

According to Chief Medical Executive for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, young people ages 20-29 followed by 30-39 year-olds are testing positive for COVID-19 at higher rates now compared to the elderly at the beginning of the pandemic. Khaldun announced the shift in infection rates among young people at a July 15 press conference.

“Young people have to understand they are not immune to this disease,” Khaldun said. “They are not immune. They can be hospitalized. And they can die.”

In East Lansing, at least 174 COVID-19 cases were traced to the popular college bar, Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub. The people diagnosed with COVID-19 were between the ages of 16 and 28.

Khaldun mentioned there are long-term impacts of the coronavirus, many of which are unknown. Some of those impacts that have been discovered include: persistent lung damage, possible long-term brain damage and psychiatric damage.

“Even if you don’t get ill, think about people you can spread it to,” she said.