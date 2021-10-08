Outdoors expert talks hunting safety and what to expect this season

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s that time of the year at this outdoor store in Brooklyn. Hunting season is back and with it phone lines that keep ringing at Knutson’s Sporting Goods. It’s a store that’s been in the family of Tom Knutson’s family since the 1950s. He calls it a legacy and love that his dad instilled in him.

“Any family business that you keep going into multiple generations, it’s very proud to be able to do that,” said Owner, Tom Knutson.

Now that his favorite time of the year is here, he’s keeping a close watch on conditions with a focus on EHD. It’s a viral deer disease passed down from flies. The Michigan DNR has found 6 free-range deer with the disease in southwest Michigan. Experts say it’s caused by dry weather this year.

“We were expected to see a big outbreak of EHD and now I have seen the DNR make postings that EHD is back in some areas but we are not hearing it in the store so that’s making us very optimistic that in the next couple of weeks with the rains that we’ve had that maybe we have scathed by without a big issue,” said Knutson.

When it comes to safety Knutson says he’s seen firsthand the dangers of going out unprepared. That’s why he’s urging people to take classes and get an official license before heading out.

“If you have not had your hunter’s safety. Get your hunter’s safety. It is the most important thing anybody can do in a family for the young especially.”

Tomorrow will officially kick off the waterfowl hunting season in southern Michigan.

Knutson says he can’t wait to hear the stories from younger kids who will get their first experience with the sport.

“We love watching that especially the young ones the ones that we have talked about who’ve been successful absolutely love seeing their reactions.”

There is a link below on how to take the hunter safety course.

https://www.hunter-ed.com/michigan/?campaignid=43653349&adgroupid=15542631139&keyword=michigan%20hunter%20education&gclid=CjwKCAjw2P-KBhByEiwADBYWCozEKKlToNSe-MQLvVBFdIQpip26cDqVspeCEvkWxobdoSJYycBorRoCRsYQAvD_BwE