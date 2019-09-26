Closings & Delays
Over $1.6B in refunds approved for Consumers Energy customers

Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials approved refunds of $1,625,769,000 to Consumers Energy customers.

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a refund of $1,174,181,000 for electricity customers and $451,588,000 for customers of Consumers Energy gas business.

The refunds are a result of the 2017 federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The utility will also create new rates so a residential electricity customer of Consumers who uses a monthly average of 500 kilowatt hours of electricity will see a monthly bill reduction of 68 cents beginning in October.

So far, the Commission has approved more than $4.4 billion in rate reductions for customers of Michigan’s regulated utilities under the act.

