Over $1 million in grants awarded to 72 Michigan communities for recycling scrap tires

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials announced today that they awarded $1,277,351 in grants to fund 72 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups across the state.
Additionally, five grant projects will fund the removal of old tire piles at private properties.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says community events provide affordable, convenient, tire recycling opportunities to residents, including the creation of yearlong collection sites and roadside pickups.
Improperly dumped, scrap tires pose a fire hazard and create mosquito breeding grounds. Recycled scrap tires can be used in asphalt to pave roads, as mulch in gardens and playgrounds, and in manufacturing processes.
Some of the local grantees include: Eaton County Resource Recovery which was awarded $22,000; Bath Charter Township received $2,000; Sharon Anne and Gerald Pierce Trust got $36,000; Bunkerhill Township received $4,000; and Jackson County Conservation District was awarded $28,000.
