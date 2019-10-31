Over $1 million in grants awarded to 72 Michigan communities for recycling scrap tires

Columbia Twp, Mich., -- A syringe found in a jar of Miracle Whip purchased in Brooklyn did not have a needle and a foreign substance in it, police state.

On Sept. 16, a Columbia Township woman bought a jar of Miracle Whip at the Dollar General Store located at 300 S. Main Street. She went to the police station at 6:15 p.m. that day to report the syringe in the jar.