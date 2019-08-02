A $105,120 grant is part of a pilot program designed to help address PFAS and other contamination in drinking water sources.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded a grant to the Tri County Area Schools located in Sand Lake.
This grant is part of EGLE’s Drinking Water Contamination Reduction grant program.
Funding from the grant will assist the school district with construction of a new well at the middle school.
This grant program is funded with a one-time allocation of state money.
Over $100K in grants to Tri County Area Schools to address PFAS contamination
A $105,120 grant is part of a pilot program designed to help address PFAS and other contamination in drinking water sources.