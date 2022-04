LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 2,444 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers are currently without power, the energy company confirmed.

BWL says it will take around two hours for power to return.

According to BWL, the outage was caused by a primary pole falling down, possibly due to a car crash.

The outage mostly affects western Lansing residents.

BWL outage map as of 4:02 p.m.

To view the live outage map, click here.