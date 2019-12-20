Over 250K farm animals killed this year in Michigan barn fires

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Possibly preventable barn fires claimed the lives of at least 469,000 farm animals around the country this year, according to a report by the Animal Welfare Institute.
Michigan reported the most animal deaths from fires at 253,000 deaths in 14 fires.
The number includes the 250,000 hens that died on April 30th at Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch in Ionia County.
Although 98 percent of the animals killed in barn fires in 2019 were birds, barn fires this year involved multiple animal species such as cows and pigs.
Since 2017, at least 2 million farm animals have died in barn fires in the United States.
