Over 366,000 Subaru Forester SUVs recalled for airbag issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan State Police Trooper was found guilty on four assault-related charges.

Adam Mullin, 25, of Millington, was charged with assaulting a fellow female colleague.

Mullin was convicted on two felony counts including Obstruction of Justice and Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury. The first count has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine while the second has a maximum of four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The trooper who has been on unpaid suspension since his arrest in February was also convicted on two misdemeanor counts. Aggravated Domestic Violence can result in a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine while Assault and Battery carries a maximum of up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

"Following his criminal conviction in a court of law, the department moved to permanently revoke his law enforcement certification and terminate his employment,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.

Mullin’s sentencing is scheduled for early December.

In 2018, Michigan State Police’s Incident Crime Report indicated that there were 48,264 domestic violence offenses reported to Michigan law enforcement.

“It is serendipitous that this verdict comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it reminds us of the work that still remains to end this epidemic in our state and nation,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

For more information and available resources on domestic violence, visit mi.gov/domesticviolence.