The Bays de Noc recently received 464,800 walleye fingerlings.
After Little Bay de Noc’s spring ice-out, Michigan Department of Natural Resources crews collected eggs that they transferred to the Thompson State Fish Hatchery in Manistique.
A portion of that egg batch later was moved to the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe hatchery.
After hatching, the larval walleye were moved to ponds operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe and the Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sport Fishermen.
The Sport Fishermen ponds yielded 329,600 fingerlings and the Sault Tribe pond produced 135,200 fish.
“These efforts allow us to enhance the world-class fishing opportunities available for anglers in the area,” said Darren Kramer, the DNR’s Northern Lake Michigan unit manager.
Over 450,000 walleye fingerlings stocked in the U.P.
