Over 450,000 walleye fingerlings stocked in the U.P.

This past weekend the Livingston County Health Department confirmed swine flu in pigs at the Fowlerville Fair.

With the Ingham County Fair starting today some people are questioning if it is clean or safe.

Fair organizers say they do not believe there will be an outbreak.

At the Ingham County Fair, the 4-h and FFA children are required to take safety and health classes for their animals.

All pigs must be vaccinated and will only be at the fair for a short time.

"We only allow the swines to be here for three days. That reduces the risk of swine flu and the pens are disinfected every night. So we are very confident that we are going to be having healthy animals this year at the fair," said Lindsay Mckeever, Executive Director.

They are in contact with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and are up to date on all the rules and regulations.